Baby elephant rescued after mother abandons it in Lam Khlong Ngu forest

Attapol Charoenchansa, director-general of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, instructed officials to provide urgent assistance after the calf was discovered separated from its herd in a farmland area of Thong Pha Phum district.

The animal was moved to the park headquarters for immediate care while veterinarians considered transferring it to the Bueng Chawak Wildlife Management Development Centre in Suphan Buri for further rehabilitation.