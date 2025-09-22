Baby elephant rescued after mother abandons it in Lam Khlong Ngu forest

Attapol Charoenchansa, director-general of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, instructed officials to provide urgent assistance after the calf was discovered separated from its herd in a farmland area of Thong Pha Phum district.
The animal was moved to the park headquarters for immediate care while veterinarians considered transferring it to the Bueng Chawak Wildlife Management Development Centre in Suphan Buri for further rehabilitation.
According to park chief Akkanit Klangpraphan, villagers first reported the birth of a wild elephant calf on Saturday (September 20).
Officials and local wildlife patrols monitored the situation until Sunday (September 21), when they found the calf alone at 4.30pm with injuries to its hind leg and signs of fatigue. No adult elephants were spotted nearby.
Veterinarians from the Protected Areas Regional Office 3 (Ban Pong) arrived late that night to assess the animal’s condition. The calf has since been closely cared for by park staff, wildlife volunteers and local residents, and showed signs of recovery by Monday morning (September 22).