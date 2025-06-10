From Rides to Learning: Thai Elephant Camps Reinvent Themselves to Survive

Thailand's renowned elephant camps are battling to survive as the country's economic downturn and dwindling tourist numbers threaten their very existence.

These iconic attractions, particularly concentrated in Chiang Mai province, are being forced to dramatically reinvent themselves to keep both elephants and staff alive.

Mae Taeng Elephant Park, one of the region's most established camps, exemplifies the struggle facing the industry.

The facility has responded by expanding its educational arm, "Hug Elephant," which has been operating for a decade alongside traditional elephant riding and shows.

"We've had to completely rethink our approach," explains Thanabhumi Asoketrakoon, corporate communications manager at Mae Taeng Elephant Park. "The traditional model simply isn't sustainable in the current climate.

Educational Tourism Takes Centre Stage

The camp's educational programme offers visitors a five-station experience priced at 1,650 baht, including mahout clothing.

Guests learn about elephant care whilst participating in activities such as preparing health supplements, making herbal soap, feeding, and bathing the animals.

The programme features carefully selected elephants comfortable with human interaction, including Phu Pink, a young elephant celebrity with 150,000 social media followers who once participated in a challenge with Jackson Wang.