From Rides to Learning: Thai Elephant Camps Reinvent Themselves to Survive

Thailand's renowned elephant camps are battling to survive as the country's economic downturn and dwindling tourist numbers threaten their very existence.
These iconic attractions, particularly concentrated in Chiang Mai province, are being forced to dramatically reinvent themselves to keep both elephants and staff alive.
Mae Taeng Elephant Park, one of the region's most established camps, exemplifies the struggle facing the industry.
The facility has responded by expanding its educational arm, "Hug Elephant," which has been operating for a decade alongside traditional elephant riding and shows.
"We've had to completely rethink our approach," explains Thanabhumi Asoketrakoon, corporate communications manager at Mae Taeng Elephant Park. "The traditional model simply isn't sustainable in the current climate.
Educational Tourism Takes Centre Stage
The camp's educational programme offers visitors a five-station experience priced at 1,650 baht, including mahout clothing.
Guests learn about elephant care whilst participating in activities such as preparing health supplements, making herbal soap, feeding, and bathing the animals.
The programme features carefully selected elephants comfortable with human interaction, including Phu Pink, a young elephant celebrity with 150,000 social media followers who once participated in a challenge with Jackson Wang.
"We focus on education rather than entertainment," Thanabhumi notes. "Visitors dress as mahouts and learn about elephant behaviour, diet, and care practices."
Multiple Crises Compound Challenges
The industry faces a perfect storm of challenges that have devastated visitor numbers:
Natural Disasters: Flooding in October and earthquakes reduced tourist arrivals by 50 per cent.
Seasonal Variations: Peak season runs from October to March, with September being particularly challenging—dubbed the "month of hunger" by operators and guides.
Economic Pressures: Poor economic conditions mean fewer people can afford leisure travel.
Haze Pollution: Annual air quality issues, though this year's early rains provided relief.
COVID-19 Legacy: The pandemic nearly forced closures, with operators selling homes and cars to survive.
Astronomical Operating Costs
Perhaps most daunting are the daily expenses. Each elephant requires 500 baht worth of food daily, consuming 10 per cent of their body weight in grass, corn stalks, and other vegetation.
With 62 elephants across both facilities (13 at Hug Elephant, 49 at Mae Taeng), monthly food costs alone reach 300,000-400,000 baht.
"Elephants must eat every day," Thanabhumi emphasises. "These costs increase annually, regardless of visitor numbers."
Strategic Adaptation and International Outreach
The camps have adopted a multi-pronged survival strategy:
Tourism Promotion: Participating in Tourism Authority of Thailand events to revive the Chinese market, which comprises 70 per cent of their clientele.
International Expansion: Establishing booths in nearly 10 countries, including Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, and the Philippines, to connect with tour agents.
Local Partnerships: Collaborating with Chiang Mai's tourism industry council and business associations for mutual support.
Cultural Diplomacy: This June, the camp will host weddings for three American couples on elephant-back, featuring US media coverage and Thai embassy representatives—a "soft power" initiative showcasing Thai culture internationally.
Community Impact and Social Responsibility
The operation supports 300 employees, including restaurant staff and the Karen long-neck village community. Men work as mahouts, raft guides, and drivers, whilst women serve as housekeepers and cooks.
The camp provides housing, utilities, and rice for 4,000 baht monthly.
Before COVID-19, the facility welcomed up to 2,700 visitors daily during peak periods. Currently, they average 200 visitors on weekdays and 700-1,200 during high season.
Diversification and Innovation
The camps continue operating traditional activities alongside new offerings. Mae Taeng maintains elephant shows and rides, plus non-elephant activities like ox-cart rides and bamboo rafting on the Mae Taeng River.
The educational programme has proven particularly successful with international visitors from Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Europe, America, Australia, the Middle East, and Israel.
Recent years have seen increased visitors from South Korea, Spain, France, and Italy.
Thai visitors comprise only 10 per cent of guests, primarily elephant enthusiasts or corporate groups. The camp attempts to attract more domestic tourists through "elephant influencers" and special pricing for Thai elephant followers.
Looking Forward
As Thailand's tourism industry slowly recovers, these adaptations may prove crucial for survival. The shift from entertainment to education represents a fundamental change in how elephant tourism operates, potentially setting new standards for the industry.
"We're not just trying to survive," Thanabhumi concludes. "We're trying to create a sustainable model that benefits elephants, employees, and the community whilst providing meaningful experiences for visitors."
The question remains whether these innovative approaches will be sufficient to weather the ongoing economic challenges and changing tourist expectations in post-pandemic Thailand.