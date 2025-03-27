Elephants aid locals in creating firebreaks in Chiang Mai forest

The initiative, led by Phra Khru Sangkarak Wiravat Wiravattano, a monk from Wat Chedi Luang, aims to safeguard an elephant camp from potential devastation.
The participating elephants—Plai Valentine, Plai Saen Champ, and Phang Saeng Duen—were previously rescued and now play a crucial role in conservation efforts.
Their strength and ability to navigate dense wilderness allow them to clear large obstacles, making firebreak construction more efficient, the monk said.
Once the firebreaks are completed, the group will assist officials in surveying forested areas. Additionally, plans are in place to deploy elephants during the rainy season to help plant trees, promoting reforestation and ensuring food security for the animals.
Local residents and elephant camp operators emphasise that wildfires pose a direct threat to elephants, as the animals may panic and flee in fear.
Echoing Phra Khru Sangkarak Wiravat Wiravattano’s sentiments, they highlight that elephants significantly enhance firebreak preparation efforts, benefiting both wildlife and the community.
Moreover, these firebreaks contribute to reducing PM2.5 air pollution in the region, locals added.