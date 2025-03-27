Elephants aid locals in creating firebreaks in Chiang Mai forest

The participating elephants—Plai Valentine, Plai Saen Champ, and Phang Saeng Duen—were previously rescued and now play a crucial role in conservation efforts.

Their strength and ability to navigate dense wilderness allow them to clear large obstacles, making firebreak construction more efficient, the monk said.

Once the firebreaks are completed, the group will assist officials in surveying forested areas. Additionally, plans are in place to deploy elephants during the rainy season to help plant trees, promoting reforestation and ensuring food security for the animals.