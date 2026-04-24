US Justice Department eases restrictions on cannabis products

The US Justice Department has moved to ease federal restrictions on some marijuana products, marking one of the most significant shifts in American drug policy in decades, while stopping short of legalising cannabis across the country.

The department said on Thursday (April 23) that some cannabis products would immediately face looser controls, and that the federal government would move quickly to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug.

The decision could reshape the US cannabis market, now valued at around US$47 billion, by reducing long-standing federal barriers that have continued to weigh on the industry even as marijuana has been legalised in some form across most US states.

Under the new approach, state-regulated medical marijuana products will be moved out of the most restrictive federal drug category, which includes highly addictive substances such as heroin. They will instead be placed in a less restrictive category for products considered to have a low to moderate potential for abuse, including common painkillers, ketamine and testosterone.

Marijuana products approved by the US Food and Drug Administration will also be placed in the same lower-risk category.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said the government would also fast-track a broader review aimed at reclassifying all uses of the psychoactive plant as less dangerous.

“This rescheduling action allows for research on the safety and efficacy of this substance, ultimately providing patients with better care and doctors with more reliable information," Blanche said in a statement.