US intercepts Iranian oil tankers in Asia — blockade escalates

A major US naval operation is under way across Asian waters, with American forces intercepting multiple Iranian oil tankers in what marks a significant escalation of maritime pressure on Tehran.

According to maritime security sources, at least three Iranian tankers have been intercepted and redirected in international waters near India, Malaysia and Sri Lanka, as Washington moves to tighten a blockade aimed at disrupting Iran’s energy trade amid an ongoing conflict that shows no clear path to resolution.





The vessels identified include Dorena, a supertanker carrying approximately 2 million barrels of crude oil, which was intercepted south of India three days ago. The ship is now under the escort of US naval forces in the Indian Ocean after reportedly attempting to breach blockade measures.

Another tanker, Deep Sea, was intercepted off the Malaysian coast after disappearing from tracking systems about a week earlier.

A third vessel, Sevin, with a capacity of 1 million barrels and reportedly 65% loaded, was also intercepted in the same region.