US intercepts Iranian oil tankers in Asia — blockade escalates

A major US naval operation is under way across Asian waters, with American forces intercepting multiple Iranian oil tankers in what marks a significant escalation of maritime pressure on Tehran.
According to maritime security sources, at least three Iranian tankers have been intercepted and redirected in international waters near India, Malaysia and Sri Lanka, as Washington moves to tighten a blockade aimed at disrupting Iran’s energy trade amid an ongoing conflict that shows no clear path to resolution.
The vessels identified include Dorena, a supertanker carrying approximately 2 million barrels of crude oil, which was intercepted south of India three days ago. The ship is now under the escort of US naval forces in the Indian Ocean after reportedly attempting to breach blockade measures.
Another tanker, Deep Sea, was intercepted off the Malaysian coast after disappearing from tracking systems about a week earlier.
A third vessel, Sevin, with a capacity of 1 million barrels and reportedly 65% loaded, was also intercepted in the same region.
Security sources also indicated that a fourth tanker, Derya, which lost contact off India’s west coast, is under close monitoring and may have been seized following the expiration of exemptions allowing certain countries to purchase Iranian crude.
The United States is believed to have deliberately conducted these operations in remote international waters to reduce the risk posed by floating mines that Iran could deploy near the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic chokepoint for global energy supplies.
The campaign appears to be part of a broader strategy of maximum economic pressure. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has reportedly ordered at least 29 vessels attempting to breach the blockade to turn back, signalling a tightening grip on maritime routes linked to Iran.
The impact is already being felt globally. The blockade has disrupted the flow of more than one-fifth of the world’s oil and natural gas supply, fuelling a deepening energy crisis.
Tehran has responded in kind. Iranian forces reportedly seized two commercial vessels attempting to leave the Persian Gulf on Wednesday, a move that has further heightened tensions and dimmed already fragile hopes for diplomatic negotiations.
As both sides harden their positions, the situation at sea is becoming a critical front in a widening geopolitical confrontation, one that could reshape global energy flows and stability in the months ahead.