Gunfire hits three vessels in Hormuz hours after Trump truce extension

Tensions in the Middle East flared again on Tuesday after at least three merchant vessels were fired upon in the Strait of Hormuz, only hours after US President Donald Trump said Washington would extend its ceasefire with Iran to allow more time for talks.
Reuters reported that the incidents were confirmed by maritime security sources and the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), underlining how fragile the situation remains despite the diplomatic move.
According to Reuters, one Liberia-flagged vessel was struck north-east of Oman after its master reported that an Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps gunboat approached and opened fire. The ship’s bridge was damaged, and rocket-propelled grenades were also reported in the attack, but all crew members were safe and there was no environmental damage.
A second vessel, a Panama-flagged container ship, also came under fire about eight nautical miles west of Iran, though no damage was reported.
Reuters said a third Liberia-flagged vessel outbound in the same area was likewise targeted, but it too escaped without damage and its crew was unharmed.
The attacks came shortly after Trump announced that the ceasefire with Iran would remain in place until Tehran submits a proposal and discussions are concluded. Trump said the extension was intended to keep diplomacy alive, although it was still unclear whether Iran had agreed to the move.
That uncertainty has deepened the sense that the truce remains highly unstable. There was no immediate comment from Iran’s most senior leaders after Trump’s announcement, while Tasnim News Agency, which is affiliated with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, said Iran had not asked for a ceasefire extension. An adviser to Iran’s lead negotiator also dismissed Trump’s move as carrying little weight.