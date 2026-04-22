Trump extends US-Iran ceasefire indefinitely to keep talks alive

US President Donald Trump said Washington would extend its ceasefire with Iran indefinitely, throwing a last-minute lifeline to a diplomatic process that remains fragile and deeply uncertain.

The announcement came only hours before the truce had been due to expire, as the White House sought to keep negotiations alive rather than allow fighting to resume.

According to Reuters, Trump said the ceasefire would remain in place until Iran submits a proposal and the current discussions are concluded.

The extension was presented as a way to create more space for talks after Pakistan, which has been involved in mediation efforts, pushed for more time.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif later welcomed the move and said he hoped both sides could turn the truce into a broader peace deal through further negotiations in Islamabad.