​​​​​​ Asean pushes US-Iran peace talks to prevent a wider conflict

Asean foreign ministers have issued a statement calling on the United States and Iran to continue peace negotiations in order to bring their conflict to a permanent end.

The statement came after US President Donald Trump threatened to blockade the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important routes for oil and natural gas shipments, most of which are bound for Asian countries.

The call also followed the collapse of ceasefire talks between Washington and Tehran, raising the risk that the Iran war, now in its seventh week, could widen further, drive oil prices higher and deepen the threat to the global economy.