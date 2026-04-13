Japan, Pakistan step up joint Middle East de-escalation drive

Sharif responded that his country seeks to continue working with Japan toward an early de-escalation of the situation and to ensure the safety of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Takaichi expressed appreciation and support for Sharif and other Pakistani officials' efforts to mediate US-Iranian talks, and said that "a final agreement should be reached promptly through dialogue."

The Japanese prime minister explained that she has been in contact with the leaders of both the United States and Iran, and that she intends to continue diplomatic efforts.