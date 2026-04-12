SoftBank, NEC, Sony and Honda form new Japan-made AI venture

Japan's SoftBank Corp., NEC Corp., Sony Group Corp. and Honda Motor Co. have taken the lead in establishing a new company to develop Japanese-made artificial intelligence, informed sources said Sunday.

The new company will make its high-performance AI available to Japanese companies for broad use, aiming to overtake US and Chinese firms that are leading in this field.

SoftBank, NEC, Sony and Honda each took a stake of more than 10 pct in the new firm, while several other firms are negotiating to invest as minority shareholders, according to the sources.