IMF: Middle East war damage will outlast any peace deal

Even if peace proves durable, she said, there will be no neat return to the old equilibrium. Growth will still be slower, and the burden will fall most heavily on countries directly hit by the war and on vulnerable oil importers, especially those with weak sovereign credit ratings and limited room to respond. Georgieva singled out Sub-Saharan African economies and small island states as particularly exposed, while also noting that more than 80% of countries worldwide are net oil importers.

Her policy message was equally clear. Because this is a classic negative supply shock, some demand adjustment is unavoidable. Governments, she said, should avoid unilateral moves such as export controls, price controls and other actions that could worsen global distortions. For now, central banks should stress their commitment to price stability but otherwise remain cautious, unless credibility comes under threat. Fiscal authorities, meanwhile, should focus on targeted, temporary support for vulnerable groups within credible medium-term fiscal frameworks.

If inflation expectations begin to break loose, she said, central banks should respond firmly with rate hikes, even though that would weigh further on growth. If financial conditions tighten sharply enough to create an additional demand shock, then monetary policy becomes a more delicate balancing act and fiscal policy can shift towards carefully calibrated demand support but only where there is real fiscal space.

The IMF also warned strongly against broad-based tax cuts, untargeted subsidies and price-suppression measures. Georgieva said such steps may soften the price signal, but they also delay the necessary demand response and can end up driving global energy prices even higher. She added that fiscal and monetary policy must not pull in opposite directions, likening deficit-financed stimulus in the current environment to driving with one foot on the accelerator and one on the brake.

That warning comes against a backdrop of already elevated public debt. Georgieva said the world has a fiscal space problem, with debt levels generally much higher than they were 20 years ago and interest payments consuming a growing share of public revenue across income groups. In her view, governments must use limited fiscal resources responsibly and, once the shock begins to pass, move decisively to rebuild room for future crises.

The IMF expects the spillovers from the Middle East war to drive a near-term increase in demand for its balance-of-payments support of between US$20 billion and US$50 billion, with the lower end of that range possible only if the ceasefire holds. Georgieva said the Fund is well resourced to respond and made clear that more countries may yet need programmes if the shock deepens.

Her broader message was that while countries cannot control the external shock, they can still shape how well they endure it. Strong institutions, credible policy and agility in the face of changing conditions, she said, remain the best defence in a world where geopolitical, energy and supply disruptions are no longer rare interruptions, but a recurring part of the global economic landscape.