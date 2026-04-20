US-Iran clash reignites fears over Strait of Hormuz





The fallout was immediate. Oil prices surged more than 5% and stock markets turned shaky as investors feared the ceasefire could unravel, leaving Gulf shipping severely constrained once again.

Tehran then moved to harden its stance further, with Iranian state media reporting that it had rejected fresh peace talks altogether. The reasons cited included the continuing blockade, increasingly hostile rhetoric from Washington and what Iran described as shifting US positions and “excessive demands”.

Iran’s First Vice President Mohammadreza Aref sharpened that message in a social media post, writing: “One cannot restrict Iran’s oil exports while expecting free security for others.” He added: “The choice is clear: either a free oil market for all, or the risk of significant costs for everyone.”

The diplomatic mood has been further poisoned by Trump’s earlier warning that the United States would destroy Iran’s bridges and power plants if Tehran refused his terms. Iran, in turn, has warned that any US attack on its civilian infrastructure would trigger strikes on power stations and desalination plants in Gulf Arab states hosting American bases.

Even so, Washington had appeared to be pressing ahead with preparations for new talks in Islamabad. Trump said his envoys would arrive in the Pakistani capital on Monday evening, just one day before the two-week ceasefire expires.

But signals from the US side were mixed. A White House official told Reuters that the delegation would be led by Vice President JD Vance, alongside envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. Trump, however, later told ABC News and MS Now that Vance would not be going.

Pakistan, acting as the main mediator, appeared to be preparing regardless. Two large US C-17 military cargo aircraft landed at an air base on Sunday carrying security equipment and vehicles, according to two Pakistani security sources. Authorities in Islamabad suspended public transport and heavy-goods traffic, while barbed wire was rolled out near the Serena Hotel, the venue for the previous round of talks. The hotel also ordered guests to leave.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf, who has led Tehran’s negotiating effort, had previously said the two sides had made some progress but remained deeply divided over nuclear issues and the Strait of Hormuz.

European allies, already frustrated by Trump’s repeated criticism of their role in the conflict, are said to be concerned that the US negotiating team is pursuing a quick political fix that could leave the hardest technical issues unresolved for months or even years.

Now in its eighth week, the war has unleashed what is being described as the most severe shock to global energy supplies in history, with oil prices driven sharply higher by the effective closure of the strait.

The human toll has also continued to mount. Thousands have been killed in US-Israeli strikes on Iran and in Israel’s parallel invasion of Lebanon since the conflict began on February 28. Iran has responded with missile and drone attacks on Israel and nearby Arab countries that host US military bases.

In a further sign of rising internal tension, Iran’s judiciary-linked Mizan news outlet reported on Sunday that two men convicted of working with Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency and plotting attacks inside the country had been executed.