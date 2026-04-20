Strait of Hormuz thrown back into turmoil after brief reopening

Iran announced on Friday (April 17) that it was reopening the Strait of Hormuz “completely”, allowing all commercial vessels to pass through freely for the remainder of the ceasefire period, after Lebanon and Israel reached a 10-day ceasefire agreement on Thursday (April 16).

However, less than a day later, Iran announced that it was closing the Strait of Hormuz once again, deepening uncertainty and causing significant confusion.

Here is a timeline of the confusion in the Strait of Hormuz:

April 16 – Israel and Lebanon reached a 10-day ceasefire agreement.

April 17 – Iran announced that it was fully reopening the Strait of Hormuz to all commercial vessels.

– US President Donald Trump said Iran was clearing mines in the Strait of Hormuz with assistance from the United States.

– Trump claimed that Iran had agreed to suspend its nuclear programme indefinitely.

– There were reports that eight tankers had entered the Strait of Hormuz.

– Britain and France jointly hosted a video conference with about 40 allied countries to discuss ways to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.