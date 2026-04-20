Strait of Hormuz thrown back into turmoil after brief reopening

Iran announced on Friday (April 17) that it was reopening the Strait of Hormuz “completely”, allowing all commercial vessels to pass through freely for the remainder of the ceasefire period, after Lebanon and Israel reached a 10-day ceasefire agreement on Thursday (April 16).
However, less than a day later, Iran announced that it was closing the Strait of Hormuz once again, deepening uncertainty and causing significant confusion.
Here is a timeline of the confusion in the Strait of Hormuz:
April 16 – Israel and Lebanon reached a 10-day ceasefire agreement.
April 17 – Iran announced that it was fully reopening the Strait of Hormuz to all commercial vessels.
– US President Donald Trump said Iran was clearing mines in the Strait of Hormuz with assistance from the United States.
– Trump claimed that Iran had agreed to suspend its nuclear programme indefinitely.
– There were reports that eight tankers had entered the Strait of Hormuz.
– Britain and France jointly hosted a video conference with about 40 allied countries to discuss ways to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
April 18 – There were reports that Israel had violated the ceasefire by launching strikes in southern Lebanon.
– There were reports that Trump had threatened not to extend the ceasefire if no agreement could be reached with Iran over its nuclear programme.
– Trump extended the waiver on Russian oil sanctions for another month.
– Iran reversed course and “closed the Strait of Hormuz” once again.
April 19 – There were reports that the United States was preparing to inspect and seize vessels linked to Iran.
– An SCG vessel exited the Strait of Hormuz.
– The White House said the US negotiating team, led by Vice President JD Vance, would travel to Islamabad on Monday night (April 20) for talks on Tuesday (April 21).
April 20 – There were reports that the United States had attacked and seized an Iranian vessel in the Gulf of Oman.
– Iran announced retaliation against the United States, sending drones to strike the US Navy.
It remains unclear how else Iran may respond to the United States. The situation in the Strait of Hormuz remains highly uncertain. Iran is still keeping the strait closed, while the United States continues its blockade of Iranian ports.
Talks expected on Tuesday (April 21) remain in doubt, with uncertainty lingering over whether they will take place at all.