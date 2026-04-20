Oil jumps as Hormuz shutdown jolts markets again

Oil prices surged back on Monday after a brief market reprieve collapsed, with traders rattled by the renewed closure of the Strait of Hormuz following fresh accusations of ceasefire violations by both the United States and Iran.

The rebound came after a brutal sell-off on Friday, when crude prices tumbled more than 9% on hopes that shipping through the strategic waterway might resume. Those hopes faded quickly over the weekend after both sides accused each other of attacking vessels despite the ceasefire, pushing the market back into risk mode.

By 2327 GMT, Brent crude had climbed US$6.11, or 6.76%, to US$96.49 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate rose US$6.53, or 7.79%, to US$90.38 a barrel.

The latest gains followed a renewed escalation in tensions after US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the US military had seized an Iranian cargo ship that attempted to break through Washington’s blockade.

Iran, in turn, said it would not join a second round of peace talks and rejected further negotiations despite Trump’s threat of renewed air strikes.

The confrontation has kept pressure squarely on one of the world’s most important energy chokepoints.

Before the war began nearly two months ago, the Strait of Hormuz handled roughly one-fifth of global oil supply. While the United States has maintained its blockade of Iranian ports, Iran had briefly lifted restrictions on the strait before reimposing them once again.