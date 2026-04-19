Iran war erases US$50bn in global oil revenues in the first 50 days

More than 500 million barrels of crude and condensate have been removed from the global market since the Iran war began at the end of February, making it the largest energy supply disruption in modern history, according to Kpler.

With crude averaging about US$100 a barrel during the conflict, analysts and Reuters calculations show the missing output is worth more than US$50 billion, and the damage is likely to be felt for months and even years.

On Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said the Strait of Hormuz was open after a ceasefire accord reached in Lebanon, while US President Donald Trump said he believed a deal to end the Iran war would come “soon”, though the timing remained unclear.

The scale of the supply loss is immense.