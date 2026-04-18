Oil Tanker Under Fire from Iranian Forces Near Strait of Hormuz

The UK Maritime Trade Operations reports IRGC vessels fired on a commercial tanker without warning off the coast of Oman; crew and vessel safe.
Tension in the Middle East escalated on Saturday evening after an oil tanker and at least two other commercial vessels were fired upon by Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) forces near the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) issued an alert stating that it received reports of an attack occurring at approximately 17:55 Thai time (10:55 GMT).
According to the ship’s captain, two IRGC vessels approached the tanker roughly 20 nautical miles off the north-eastern coast of Oman and opened fire without any prior radio communication or warning.
Despite the sudden use of force, the UKMTO confirmed that:
The oil tanker sustained no critical damage.
All crew members have been accounted for and are reported safe.
The vessel is continuing its transit under close monitoring.
The incident appears to be part of a coordinated surge in maritime hostility. Intelligence reports suggest at least two additional merchant ships were targeted by gunfire while attempting to navigate the Strait of Hormuz earlier today.
This latest skirmish in one of the world's most vital oil transit chokepoints has sparked immediate concerns regarding global energy security and the safety of international shipping lanes. Regional naval forces are reportedly on high alert as they assess the situation.