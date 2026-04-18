Oil Tanker Under Fire from Iranian Forces Near Strait of Hormuz

The UK Maritime Trade Operations reports IRGC vessels fired on a commercial tanker without warning off the coast of Oman; crew and vessel safe.

Tension in the Middle East escalated on Saturday evening after an oil tanker and at least two other commercial vessels were fired upon by Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) forces near the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) issued an alert stating that it received reports of an attack occurring at approximately 17:55 Thai time (10:55 GMT).

According to the ship’s captain, two IRGC vessels approached the tanker roughly 20 nautical miles off the north-eastern coast of Oman and opened fire without any prior radio communication or warning.

Despite the sudden use of force, the UKMTO confirmed that:

The oil tanker sustained no critical damage.

All crew members have been accounted for and are reported safe.

The vessel is continuing its transit under close monitoring.

