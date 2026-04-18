Iran slams Trump’s ‘done deal’ claim, warns Hormuz could shut again

The atmosphere surrounding peace talks between the United States and Iran has grown tense again after Iran’s parliament speaker rejected Donald Trump’s claim that negotiations were nearly 100% complete, while also warning that the Strait of Hormuz could be shut again if Washington does not end its naval blockade.

In the latest round of the war of words, Trump posted on social media and continued to speak optimistically in public, claiming there were no sticking points left on the negotiating table.

He also said Iran had agreed to hand over its entire stockpile of enriched uranium, which he described as “nuclear dust”, to the United States, and to permanently shut down its nuclear programme.





However, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, speaker of Iran’s parliament, quickly hit back, saying at least seven of Trump’s claims were false.

The spokesman for Iran’s National Security Committee also stressed that exporting enriched uranium out of the country was a strategic red line that Tehran would never accept.

“Enriched uranium is sacred to us, equal to the soil of Iran itself, and under no circumstances will it be moved anywhere,” said Esmaeil Baqaei, spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry.