Oil dives as Iran keeps Hormuz open and deal hopes rise

Oil prices tumbled on Friday after Iran said commercial vessels could continue passing through the Strait of Hormuz during the remaining ceasefire period, easing fears of a prolonged supply shock in one of the world’s most critical energy corridors.

Brent crude settled down US$9.01, or 9.07%, at US$90.38 a barrel, after sliding as low as US$86.09 during the session. US West Texas Intermediate fell US$10.48, or 11.45%, to US$83.85 a barrel, having earlier dropped to US$80.56. Both benchmarks recorded their steepest one-day falls since April 8.

The sharp retreat reflected a rapid unwinding of the geopolitical risk premium that had driven oil higher over the past two weeks. Markets shifted focus from fears of disruption to signs that crude flows could begin normalising.

A senior Iranian official said all ships could pass through the Strait of Hormuz, although movements would still need to be coordinated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Ship-tracking data showed around 20 vessels moving from the Gulf towards the exit of the strait.

The price decline was also fuelled by signs of diplomatic progress. Washington and Tehran were reported to have advanced negotiations on a three-page memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the war, while Donald Trump said he believed an agreement with Iran could be reached soon.