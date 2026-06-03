Anutin says Thai-Cambodian border situation under control, unconcerned over MoU 44 cancellation

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Wednesday that there was nothing to be concerned about regarding the Thai-Cambodian border issue, adding that people should still be able to live their lives peacefully.

He said security agencies and the armed forces had confirmed that they were fully protecting Thailand’s border areas.

Regarding any future negotiations, Anutin said they should proceed through the proper process. He insisted Thailand was not in distress over talks on border issues or the cancellation of MoU 44.

“Whatever anyone says, please trust the government. We have considered, discussed and assessed the situation. The government’s decisions are based on strengthening Thailand, benefiting the country and not causing any hardship to our people,” he said.

Asked about the situation at Chong Bok on the Thai-Cambodian border, where Cambodian soldiers reportedly prevented Thai troops from laying barbed wire, Anutin said such incidents happened every day and were part of the reason why the two countries had not yet been able to restore good relations.

“We must be patient. We are in a stronger position, so we must stay calm and show greater patience. I would like to commend our soldiers for exercising full restraint in the face of provocation. We have never been the side that provokes. We are the side that must remain calm in the situation in order to make our country strong and respected,” Anutin said.