Anutin says Thai-Cambodian border situation under control, unconcerned over MoU 44 cancellation

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Wednesday that there was nothing to be concerned about regarding the Thai-Cambodian border issue, adding that people should still be able to live their lives peacefully.
He said security agencies and the armed forces had confirmed that they were fully protecting Thailand’s border areas.
Regarding any future negotiations, Anutin said they should proceed through the proper process. He insisted Thailand was not in distress over talks on border issues or the cancellation of MoU 44.
“Whatever anyone says, please trust the government. We have considered, discussed and assessed the situation. The government’s decisions are based on strengthening Thailand, benefiting the country and not causing any hardship to our people,” he said.
Asked about the situation at Chong Bok on the Thai-Cambodian border, where Cambodian soldiers reportedly prevented Thai troops from laying barbed wire, Anutin said such incidents happened every day and were part of the reason why the two countries had not yet been able to restore good relations.
“We must be patient. We are in a stronger position, so we must stay calm and show greater patience. I would like to commend our soldiers for exercising full restraint in the face of provocation. We have never been the side that provokes. We are the side that must remain calm in the situation in order to make our country strong and respected,” Anutin said.
Asked whether local residents might have to endure fear and anxiety, Anutin said there was nothing to worry about.
“Compared with last year, there is now calm along the border. So the question does not reflect the reality of what has happened. Since we signed the ceasefire agreement on December 28, 2025, there has been no incident that should cause concern,” he said.
Asked about a claim by Wasawat Poungponsri, a list MP from the Thai Ruam Palang Party, that a casino at Chong Sa-ngam in Anlong Veng district, Oddar Meanchey province, Cambodia, opposite Si Sa Ket, was the last site to be attacked because it was allegedly linked to Thai politicians, Anutin said he knew nothing about such claims.
“You cannot listen to everyone like this. The government has its own intelligence. It has plans to protect the border and the country. The armed forces are ready and strong. There is no shortage of weapons or equipment, and the army’s capability has not diminished. That is what the government looks at,” he said.
He dismissed other matters as minor issues, some of which had been fabricated.
“As long as it does not happen on Thai territory, who is being affected? As for what they are doing on that side, whether scammers or others, hasn’t our army already dealt with them? Those affected have been sent back to their own countries,” he said.
He added that offenders had been prosecuted and assets worth 30 billion to 40 billion baht had been seized under the current government.
“This is despite claims that we have no achievements and have done nothing. If we listened to every rumour, we would not be able to do anything,” he said.
Asked whether further investigation was needed because of claims that Thai politicians were involved, Anutin said: “There is no need for us to investigate because that is the duty of police officers. I assure you they have more capability than people who come out to livestream. Real professionals do not livestream. On security matters, no one comes out and talks openly. As for those who speak or livestream to get likes, I do not know about them.”