Hormuz reopens – Iran clears shipping lanes during Lebanon ceasefire

Iran has reopened the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping during a ceasefire linked to Lebanon, easing global energy concerns and helping to stabilise one of the world’s most critical oil routes.

The move comes as part of a broader de-escalation effort in the region. According to Reuters, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi confirmed that the strait is now open to all commercial vessels for the duration of the ceasefire, which follows an agreement tied to developments in Lebanon.

Posting on X, Araqchi said the waterway would remain accessible for the remainder of the US-brokered 10-day truce involving Israeli forces and Iran-backed Hezbollah, agreed between Israel and Lebanon.

The announcement signals a temporary easing of tensions in a region that has faced rising fears of disruption to vital shipping lanes.