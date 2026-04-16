US Senate blocks Democratic bid to curb Trump’s war powers on Iran

The US Senate has voted to block an effort to limit President Donald Trump’s war powers over Iran, in a move that underlines continued Republican backing for his military campaign.

Reuters reported on Wednesday (April 15) that a majority in the Senate supported Trump’s military operations against Iran by rejecting a Democratic-led resolution that sought to halt the war unless Congress gave formal authorisation.

The Senate voted 52-47 against advancing the war powers resolution. The outcome highlighted continued support among Republican senators for Trump’s security policy more than six weeks after the United States and Israel began airstrikes on Iran.

It was the fourth time Democrats had forced a Senate vote on war powers measures since the conflict began, and all four attempts have failed.