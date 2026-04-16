Trump hints Iran war is close to ending, but Hormuz disruption persists

US President Donald Trump has signalled that the war against Iran, waged alongside Israel, could be nearing an end, as diplomatic efforts intensify and Pakistan moves again to narrow the gap between the two sides. Yet despite the more hopeful tone, the crisis remains unresolved, with shipping through the Strait of Hormuz still badly disrupted and global energy markets under strain.





The latest push for diplomacy comes as Pakistani Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir arrived in Tehran in an effort to help reduce tensions and revive negotiations after a recent round of talks ended without agreement. The White House has said discussions about a possible second round remain active and positive, with Pakistan still central to the mediation effort.

Trump told US media that the next few days could bring clearer progress and said he believed both sides wanted a deal quickly. Market sentiment reflected that optimism, with investors responding positively after he said the war was “close to over”.

Pakistan steps back in as mediator

Pakistan has re-emerged as a crucial intermediary in efforts to contain the conflict. Asim Munir had arrived in Tehran with the aim of helping bridge differences after playing an important role in earlier talks. Turkey has also said it is working to help extend the ceasefire and keep diplomacy alive.