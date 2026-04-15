Iran says 40-day war caused US$270 billion in damage

Iran has estimated that the economic damage caused by its war with the United States and Israel has reached around US$270 billion, underlining the scale of destruction left by the 40-day conflict.

Government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani said on Tuesday, April 14, that the war had inflicted economic losses of roughly US$270 billion.

The figure is broadly in line with other early assessments. The New York Times, citing three Iranian government officials and two economists, reported that preliminary estimates placed the damage at around US$300 billion or even higher.

The Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a Washington-based think tank, has also put Iran’s economic losses from the war in a broad range of US$150 billion to US$300 billion.