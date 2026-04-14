Trump faces outrage over AI Jesus post and swipe at Pope Leo XIV

US President Donald Trump is facing mounting backlash after posting an AI-generated image of himself resembling Jesus Christ and attacking Pope Leo XIV, prompting criticism from Christians.

The image, which Trump shared on Truth Social on Sunday (April 12) and later deleted on Monday (April 13), showed him dressed in white and placing his hand on a man’s head in a scene suggesting he was healing him.

The post appeared after Trump criticised the Pope, accusing him of being “weak on crime” and “terrible for foreign policy”.

Trump later told reporters that he had posted the image because he believed it portrayed him as a doctor.

“I did post it, and I thought it was me as the doctor, and it had to do with Red Cross as a Red Cross worker there, which we support,” he said, adding that only the fake news could have misinterpreted the photo.