ATTA partners Dunhuang to launch Bangkok–Dunhuang charter flights

She noted that Thailand has strong potential to offer travel programmes beyond traditional popular destinations by combining classic attractions with niche routes. The partnership aims to create a “1+1 is greater than 2” effect, particularly for family travellers and younger tourists seeking more authentic experiences and closer engagement with local lifestyles.

ATTA Sees Boost for Two-Way Tourism

Thanapol Cheewarattanaporn, President of ATTA, welcomed the launch of the direct flights, saying improved air connectivity would benefit both outbound and inbound tourism.

“The launch of direct flights will make travel much more convenient, which will benefit both the outbound and inbound markets. Without direct flights, the likelihood of people travelling would be significantly lower,” he said.

Thanapol projected that the new route could help increase Chinese arrivals to Thailand by around 20%, while the number of Thai tourists travelling to Dunhuang and nearby areas could rise by more than 40%.

He said the figures reflected strong interest among Thai travellers in Dunhuang, a historic destination on the ancient Silk Road.

Dunhuang Positioned as a Strategic Tourism Gateway

Adith Chairattananon, Secretary-General of ATTA, said the Bangkok–Dunhuang route represents a practical strategy for expanding the Thai tourism market in the near future.

“This route will serve as a vital strategy that the Thai tourism market can realistically execute in the near future. Dunhuang is a strategic hub with high-speed rail connections to four to five major cities, home to tens of millions of people. Therefore, opening the Bangkok–Dunhuang market delivers concrete results that will foster a genuine tourism market,” he said.

The direct charter service is expected to support two-way tourism, strengthen cultural and economic ties, and create fresh travel opportunities for tourists from both Thailand and China.