Heavier rain forecast across Thailand as monsoon trough crosses country

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has warned of heavier rainfall across Thailand on Monday (June 1), as a monsoon trough lies across the country, bringing heavy rain to Bangkok and surrounding provinces and rough seas in the South.

The TMD said a rather strong south-west monsoon is prevailing over the Andaman Sea, southern Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, while the monsoon trough stretches across the lower North, the upper Central region and the lower Northeast before moving towards a low-pressure cell over the coast of central Vietnam.

The weather pattern is expected to increase rainfall in many parts of Thailand, with heavy rain forecast in several areas and isolated very heavy rain possible in the South, especially along the west coast.

People across the country have been advised to watch out for heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could trigger flash floods and overflows, particularly in foothill areas near waterways and low-lying communities.