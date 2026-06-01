Heavier rain forecast across Thailand as monsoon trough crosses country

MONDAY, JUNE 01, 2026
Heavier rain forecast across Thailand as monsoon trough crosses country

TMD warns of increased rainfall across Thailand as a monsoon trough crosses the country, with heavy rain in Bangkok and rough seas in the South.

  • A monsoon trough crossing Thailand is forecast to bring heavier rainfall to many parts of the country, including Bangkok.
  • The public has been warned that the heavy and accumulated rainfall could trigger flash floods and overflows, especially in foothill and low-lying areas.
  • The weather system is also creating rough seas, with waves reaching 2-3 meters in the upper Andaman Sea, prompting warnings for all vessels and advising small boats to remain ashore.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has warned of heavier rainfall across Thailand on Monday (June 1), as a monsoon trough lies across the country, bringing heavy rain to Bangkok and surrounding provinces and rough seas in the South.

The TMD said a rather strong south-west monsoon is prevailing over the Andaman Sea, southern Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, while the monsoon trough stretches across the lower North, the upper Central region and the lower Northeast before moving towards a low-pressure cell over the coast of central Vietnam.

The weather pattern is expected to increase rainfall in many parts of Thailand, with heavy rain forecast in several areas and isolated very heavy rain possible in the South, especially along the west coast.

People across the country have been advised to watch out for heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could trigger flash floods and overflows, particularly in foothill areas near waterways and low-lying communities.

Heavier rain forecast across Thailand as monsoon trough crosses country

Sea conditions are also expected to be rough due to rather strong winds. In the upper Andaman Sea, from Phuket northwards, waves are forecast to reach 2-3 metres and rise above 3 metres during thundershowers.

In the lower Andaman Sea, from Krabi southwards, waves are expected to be around 2 metres high. In the upper Gulf of Thailand, waves are forecast to be 1-2 metres high and may exceed 2 metres during thundershowers.

All vessels should proceed with caution and avoid sailing through thundershowers, while small boats in the upper Andaman Sea have been advised to remain ashore.

Heavier rain forecast across Thailand as monsoon trough crosses country

Thailand weather forecast from 6am today to 6am tomorrow

  • North: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Tak and Kamphaeng Phet. Minimum temperature 21-25 °C. Maximum temperature 34-38 °C.
     
  • Northeast: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Loei, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani. Minimum temperature 22-25 °C. Maximum temperature 35-37 °C. 
     
  • Central: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Suphan Buri, Nakhon Pathom and Samut Sakhon. Minimum temperature 23-26 °C. Maximum temperature 35-36 °C. 
     
  • East: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 32-37 °C. 
     
  • South (East Coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Surat Thani. Minimum temperature 23-26 °C. Maximum temperature 34-37 °C. 
     
  • South (West Coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun. Minimum temperature 24-25 °C. Maximum temperature 31-36 °C. 
     
  • Bangkok Metropolitan: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain. Minimum temperature 24-26 °C. Maximum temperature 34-36 °C. 

 

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