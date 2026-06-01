Heavier rain forecast across Thailand as monsoon trough crosses country

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has warned of heavier rainfall across Thailand on Monday (June 1), as a monsoon trough lies across the country, bringing heavy rain to Bangkok and surrounding provinces and rough seas in the South.
The TMD said a rather strong south-west monsoon is prevailing over the Andaman Sea, southern Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, while the monsoon trough stretches across the lower North, the upper Central region and the lower Northeast before moving towards a low-pressure cell over the coast of central Vietnam.
The weather pattern is expected to increase rainfall in many parts of Thailand, with heavy rain forecast in several areas and isolated very heavy rain possible in the South, especially along the west coast.
People across the country have been advised to watch out for heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could trigger flash floods and overflows, particularly in foothill areas near waterways and low-lying communities.
Sea conditions are also expected to be rough due to rather strong winds. In the upper Andaman Sea, from Phuket northwards, waves are forecast to reach 2-3 metres and rise above 3 metres during thundershowers.
In the lower Andaman Sea, from Krabi southwards, waves are expected to be around 2 metres high. In the upper Gulf of Thailand, waves are forecast to be 1-2 metres high and may exceed 2 metres during thundershowers.
All vessels should proceed with caution and avoid sailing through thundershowers, while small boats in the upper Andaman Sea have been advised to remain ashore.