Chinese fraud suspects arrested in Pattaya raid

Thai police have arrested four Chinese nationals wanted by authorities in Wuhan over an alleged document-forgery fraud case involving losses of nearly 100 million baht.

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), through the Special Service Division, worked with the Immigration Bureau to detain the four suspects after they were identified as prohibited persons under Section 12(7) of the Immigration Act BE 2522.

The provision covers foreign nationals wanted under arrest warrants issued by authorities in other countries.

The suspects were wanted under warrants issued by the Public Security Bureau in Wuhan, China, on charges of fraud through the falsification of documents.

Police arrested the first three suspects in Bang Lamung district, Chonburi province, while the fourth suspect was detained inside Suvarnabhumi Airport.