Bangkok steps up flood defences as extreme rain intensifies

“Rain bombs” and more frequent extreme downpours are becoming one of Bangkok’s key challenges, as the capital continues to face physical constraints due to its low-lying location close to sea level.

The city remains under pressure from three major water-related risks: runoff from the North, high tides and heavy rainfall, all of which continue to test Bangkok’s drainage system.

Jessada Chantharaprapha, director of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s (BMA) Drainage and Sewerage Department, explained that the BMA was accelerating efforts to upgrade its “three waters” management plan through the development of large drainage tunnels, underground water-retention systems and real-time monitoring technology.

The measures are designed to improve drainage efficiency and reduce the risk of flooding across Bangkok.

Jessada was speaking at the seminar “Bangkok 2023–2034: The Next Great Flood”, organised by the Senate Committee on Public Administration.