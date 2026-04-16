US piles pressure on Iran with troop surge before ceasefire deadline

Fresh military reinforcements include carrier and Marines ready for action

The new forces are being added to the more than 50,000 US personnel already operating in the wider theatre. They include:

USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier, with about 6,000 personnel and its escort warships

11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (11th MEU), deployed with the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, expected to add around 4,200 personnel later this month

The latest reinforcement comes at a critical moment, with the two-week ceasefire due to expire on April 22. It also fits with Trump’s strategy of tightening maritime pressure on Iran after ordering a blockade on shipping in and out of Iranian ports from April 12, in a bid to cut off a key economic lifeline.

Trump says war could end soon and oil prices may fall

In an interview with Fox Business, Trump said he believed the war could end soon and that global oil prices would eventually return to normal levels before the US midterm elections, provided Iran does not retain nuclear weapons.

He also suggested that talks in Pakistan, led by Vice President JD Vance, had failed to secure a breakthrough in the first round but could resume later this week.