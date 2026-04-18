Asean refineries shut units and cut output in fight for survival

Refineries across Southeast Asia are shutting units and cutting production as the disruption of Middle East crude supplies forces operators to prioritise survival over normal business conditions.

The pressure has intensified as Asia, which depends heavily on oil and gas moving through the Strait of Hormuz, continues to feel the aftershocks of the US-Israeli war with Iran and the resulting surge in crude prices.

The war and the halt in flows through the Strait of Hormuz have triggered shortages of feedstock and pushed up shipping and energy costs across the region.

That has not only tightened crude availability for Asian refiners, but has also raised broader concerns over inflation, transport costs and delays in deliveries of petroleum and petrochemical products.