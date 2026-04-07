Cabinet clears talks with refineries in bid to bring oil prices down

Thailand’s Cabinet has approved a plan empowering the Energy Ministry to open negotiations with oil refineries over excess refining margins, in the latest government attempt to ease the burden of rising fuel prices on households and businesses.





Siripong Angkasakulkiat, Deputy Transport Minister, said the special Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul had discussed and acknowledged reports that excess refinery profits did in fact exist. The Cabinet therefore agreed to move ahead with negotiations with refineries in the hope of recovering those excess gains for use in helping the public.

He said the prime minister had assigned a newly formed committee, with the permanent secretary of energy serving as secretary, to oversee the issue and work out a concrete way forward.

Excess profit must reflect real stock costs

Siripong said the key principle was that any calculation of excess profit must be based on the real cost of older oil stocks. The government would not use a day-by-day pricing method tied to short-term volatility, but would instead calculate a monthly average to determine how much surplus margin refineries had actually made.

He stressed, however, that the government could not force refineries to comply and would instead have to rely mainly on negotiation.