Cabinet approves Anutin’s five-pillar policy amid global economic risks

Rachada Dhnadirek, deputy government spokeswoman, said on Monday (April 6) that the special Cabinet meeting had approved the government’s policy statement, which is built around five main areas: the economy, foreign affairs and security, society, disasters and the environment, and public administration and legal reform.
She explained that amid growing global uncertainty, particularly the conflict in the Middle East, disruptions to the production and transport of crude oil and natural gas had reduced supply while demand continued to rise, causing energy prices to increase rapidly and affecting the overall economy.
At the same time, Thailand continues to face challenges in relation to social issues, the environment, natural disasters and national security, she added.
Rachada said the government, during this term, would build on efforts to address immediate problems while also restructuring the country’s economy and society.
It will also reshape the public administration system into a “cluster-based strategic system”, bringing together the private sector and the public, while repositioning the state as a supporter and facilitator for the people.
The government will also accelerate the further development of digital public services.
Under this cluster-based administrative mechanism, work will be divided into five strategic groups:
“The government is ready to present its policy statement to Parliament from April 7, 2026 onwards,” she said. “After the Cabinet’s policy statement has been delivered, an English translation will be prepared, and the public will be able to access the document via www.thaigov.go.th.”
Rachada invited the public to follow the government’s policy announcement.