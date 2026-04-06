Cabinet approves Anutin’s five-pillar policy amid global economic risks

Rachada Dhnadirek, deputy government spokeswoman, said on Monday (April 6) that the special Cabinet meeting had approved the government’s policy statement, which is built around five main areas: the economy, foreign affairs and security, society, disasters and the environment, and public administration and legal reform.

She explained that amid growing global uncertainty, particularly the conflict in the Middle East, disruptions to the production and transport of crude oil and natural gas had reduced supply while demand continued to rise, causing energy prices to increase rapidly and affecting the overall economy.

At the same time, Thailand continues to face challenges in relation to social issues, the environment, natural disasters and national security, she added.