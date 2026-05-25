Flood watch – 4 major dams and 32 reservoirs under close monitoring

The Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) has reported that overall reservoir storage across the country stood at 57% of capacity on May 24, 2026, while warning that four major water sources and 32 medium-sized reservoirs require close monitoring as water levels rise.
The update came as the southwest monsoon continued to influence weather conditions across Thailand. Although rainfall is expected to ease in many areas, heavy rain remains possible in some parts of the North and South.
ONWR’s daily water and weather summary showed that Phitsanulok and Phatthalung recorded the highest accumulated rainfall in the country.
The highest regional rainfall figures were:
From May 25-27, a moderate southwest monsoon is forecast to continue covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand. Rainfall across the country is likely to decrease, but isolated heavy rain is still expected in the North, the East and the western coast of the South.
ONWR said Thailand’s reservoirs currently hold a combined 45.785 billion cubic metres of water, or 57% of total storage capacity. Usable water stands at 21.677 billion cubic metres, or 38%.
By region, reservoir storage was reported as follows:
The four main dams serving the Chao Phraya River Basin reported the following storage levels:
ONWR said four large water sources had exceeded their upper rule curve and must be monitored closely.
They are:
The agency also reported that 32 medium-sized reservoirs nationwide are holding more than 80% of capacity. These comprise 13 in the North, 14 in the Northeast, two in the West, two in the South and one in the Central region.
People living in low-lying areas downstream of dams and other flood-risk locations have been advised to keep following official announcements and water situation updates closely.