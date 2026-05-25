Flood watch – 4 major dams and 32 reservoirs under close monitoring

The Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) has reported that overall reservoir storage across the country stood at 57% of capacity on May 24, 2026, while warning that four major water sources and 32 medium-sized reservoirs require close monitoring as water levels rise.

The update came as the southwest monsoon continued to influence weather conditions across Thailand. Although rainfall is expected to ease in many areas, heavy rain remains possible in some parts of the North and South.

Highest rainfall by region

ONWR’s daily water and weather summary showed that Phitsanulok and Phatthalung recorded the highest accumulated rainfall in the country.

The highest regional rainfall figures were:

North: Phitsanulok, 125 millimetres, the highest nationwide

South: Phatthalung, 115 millimetres

Northeast: Nong Bua Lamphu, 62 millimetres

East: Chonburi, 39 millimetres

Central region: Bangkok, 20 millimetres

West: Kanchanaburi, 18 millimetres

From May 25-27, a moderate southwest monsoon is forecast to continue covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand. Rainfall across the country is likely to decrease, but isolated heavy rain is still expected in the North, the East and the western coast of the South.