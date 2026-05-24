Seven Thai provinces warned as Chao Phraya Dam discharge set to rise

Regional Irrigation Office 12 has warned seven provinces in the Chao Phraya River Basin to prepare for rising water levels as runoff from upstream areas continues to flow into the area above Chao Phraya Dam at an increasing rate.

Songkran Chalosrithong, director of Regional Irrigation Office 12, alerted the governors of Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Suphan Buri, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya and Lop Buri to the latest “water situation and water management in the Chao Phraya River Basin” in a letter dated Sunday (24 May 2026).

The office said the latest reading at water gauging station C.2 in Mueang Nakhon Sawan district, Nakhon Sawan province, showed water flowing through the monitoring point at 1,058 cubic metres per second.

The water mass has since flowed into the Chao Phraya Dam, causing the upstream water level to rise.