Thailand under strong monsoon with widespread rain and high waves

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) warned that monsoon conditions would bring heavy rain to several parts of Thailand on Wednesday (July 15, 2026), with thundershowers expected across 60% of Bangkok and its vicinity.
Over the next 24 hours, isolated heavy rain is expected in the North, Northeast and South, with isolated very heavy rain in the East.
A low-pressure cell is covering upper Vietnam, while the rather strong south-west monsoon is prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.
Residents in affected areas are advised to beware of heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could cause flash floods and forest run-off, particularly on foothill slopes near waterways and in low-lying areas.
Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are expected to reach 2-3 metres and exceed 3 metres during thundershowers.
In the lower Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand, waves will be around 2 metres and exceed 2 metres during thundershowers.
Mariners are advised to navigate with caution and avoid areas affected by thundershowers.
Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should remain ashore for one more day.
Bangkok and its vicinity
North
Northeast
Central region
East
South (east coast)
South (west coast)