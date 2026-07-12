Bangkok heat index reaches warning level as PM2.5 stays within limits

Bangkok authorities warned of heat risks on Sunday while PM2.5 readings remained below the official standard and thunderstorms were forecast across 60 per cent of the capital.

The Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre said the capital’s heat index was at the ‘warning’ level on Sunday (July 12, 2026).

The general public was advised to reduce outdoor activities between 11am and 3pm.

People in at-risk groups were advised to seek medical attention promptly if they experienced unusual symptoms.