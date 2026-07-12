Bangkok heat index reaches warning level as PM2.5 stays within limits
Bangkok authorities warned of heat risks on Sunday while PM2.5 readings remained below the official standard and thunderstorms were forecast across 60 per cent of the capital.
The Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre said the capital’s heat index was at the ‘warning’ level on Sunday (July 12, 2026).
The general public was advised to reduce outdoor activities between 11am and 3pm.
People in at-risk groups were advised to seek medical attention promptly if they experienced unusual symptoms.
Bangkok’s air quality monitoring stations recorded 24-hour average PM2.5 concentrations of between 8.6 and 23.8 micrograms per cubic metre as of 7am on Sunday.
All monitored areas remained within the standard of no more than 37.5 micrograms per cubic metre, while air quality at most stations was rated as good.
The Thai Meteorological Department forecast thunderstorms across 60 per cent of Bangkok.
Weather conditions between 12 and 19 July 2026 were expected to provide good to very good ventilation.
Westerly and southerly winds, together with the possibility of rain, were expected to keep PM2.5 levels in the good to very good range.
NASA satellite hotspot data showed no abnormally high surface heat readings in Bangkok.
The Environment Department coordinated with all relevant agencies to strengthen the implementation of the action plan to address dust pollution.
The measures were intended to reduce the severity of PM2.5 pollution and its potential effects on public health.
The department also called for public and cross-sector participation in reducing activities that could generate dust.
Its five recommended measures were wiping dust from homes regularly, refraining from burning rubbish and lighting incense, planting trees to absorb pollution and trap dust particles, using public transport, and switching off engines while vehicles were parked.
Motorists were also advised to have their engines inspected to ensure black smoke emissions did not exceed the standard.