Flash flood risks rise with heavy rain across western Thailand

From July 10 to 15, the southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand will strengthen.

Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are forecast to reach 2-4 metres and rise above four metres in thundershowers.

The upper Gulf of Thailand and the lower Andaman Sea will have waves of 2-3 metres, rising above three metres in thundershowers.

Mariners in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are advised to proceed with caution and avoid areas affected by thundershowers, while small boats should remain ashore during the period.

From July 11 to 14, isolated heavy to very heavy rain is forecast on the west coast of the South, the western side of the Central region and the East, particularly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Chanthaburi, Trat and Kanchanaburi.

People in these areas are advised to be aware of heavy to very heavy and accumulated rainfall, which may cause flash floods and forest run-off, particularly on slopes near waterways and in low-lying areas.

Typhoon Bavi over the Pacific Ocean is expected to pass Taiwan and make landfall on the eastern side of Fujian province in China between July 11 and 12.

The typhoon will not enter Thailand and will therefore have no direct impact on the country’s weather, although it will strengthen the southwest monsoon prevailing over Thailand.

Travellers planning to visit the affected areas are advised to check weather conditions before departure.

For safety and to reduce possible impacts, people are advised to plan their daily activities and journeys carefully during the period and follow announcements from the TMD.

Updates are available at http://www.tmd.go.th or by calling 0-2399-4012-13 and 1182, 24 hours a day.