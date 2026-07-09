Bangkok and vicinity set for heavier afternoon and evening rain

THURSDAY, JULY 09, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Bangkok and vicinity set for heavier afternoon and evening rain

Monsoon conditions are forecast to bring more rain to Bangkok, with heavy falls still expected in parts of the North, Northeast and East.

  • The Thai Meteorological Department has forecast increased rainfall for Bangkok and its vicinity on Thursday due to a prevailing monsoon.
  • Heavy rain and thundershowers are expected to occur primarily from the afternoon into the evening.
  • The weather forecast specifies that thundershowers will cover approximately 30% of the Bangkok area.

The latest weather outlook for Thursday (July 9, 2026) from the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) says Bangkok and its vicinity will see more rain, mostly from afternoon into evening, as the monsoon prevails over Thailand.

Over the next 24 hours, the North, Northeast and East will continue to see isolated heavy rain, as a low-pressure cell covers upper Vietnam and the moderate southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.

People in these areas are advised to beware of heavy rain and rainfall accumulation, which could trigger flash floods and forest run-off, especially on foothill slopes near waterways and in low-lying areas.

Waves in the upper Andaman Sea will be moderate, about 2 metres high, while waves in the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand will be 1-2 metres high.

In thundershowers, waves will be higher than 2 metres.

Mariners in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas.

Meanwhile, Typhoon “BAVI” over the Pacific Ocean is expected to move past Taiwan and make landfall in eastern China between Saturday (July 11) and Sunday (July 12).

The storm will not move into Thailand. Travellers planning to visit those areas are advised to check the weather before departure.

Weather forecast for Thailand from 6am on Thursday (July 9) to 6am on Friday (July 10)

Bangkok and vicinity

  • Thundershowers are forecast in 30% of the area, mostly from afternoon to evening.
  • Minimum temperature: 25-26 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 35-37 degrees Celsius
  • Southwesterly winds: 10-25 km/h

North

  • Thundershowers are forecast in 60% of the area, with isolated heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao and Nan.
  • Minimum temperature: 22-27 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 28-34 degrees Celsius
  • Southwesterly winds: 10-20 km/h

Northeast

  • Thundershowers are forecast in 40% of the area, with isolated heavy rain in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon and Nakhon Phanom.
  • Minimum temperature: 23-25 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 31-36 degrees Celsius
  • Southwesterly winds: 10-20 km/h

Central region

  • Thundershowers are forecast in 20% of the area, mostly in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi.
  • Minimum temperature: 24-26 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 35-37 degrees Celsius
  • Southwesterly winds: 10-25 km/h

East

  • Thundershowers are forecast in 30% of the area, with isolated heavy rain in Chanthaburi and Trat.
  • Minimum temperature: 23-28 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 33-37 degrees Celsius
  • Southwesterly winds: 15-35 km/h
  • Sea waves: 1-2 metres high, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers

South, east coast

  • Thundershowers are forecast in 30% of the area, mostly in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Yala and Narathiwat.
  • Minimum temperature: 24-27 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 33-38 degrees Celsius
  • Southwesterly winds: 15-35 km/h
  • Sea waves: about 1 metre high, 1-2 metres offshore, and above 2 metres in thundershowers

South, west coast

  • Thundershowers are forecast in 40% of the area, mostly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Trang and Satun.
  • Minimum temperature: 24-26 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 32-35 degrees Celsius
  • From Phang Nga northwards, southwesterly winds are forecast at 20-35 km/h. Sea waves will be about 2 metres high and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
  • From Phuket southwards, southwesterly winds are forecast at 15-35 km/h. Sea waves will be 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres in thundershowers.

The Nation Editorial Team

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