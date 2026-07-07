Heavy rain lingers in upper Thailand as TMD flags rough seas

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecasts continued heavy rain across upper Thailand on Tuesday (July 7, 2026), with the Northeast expected to see thunderstorms over 60 per cent of the area and isolated heavy rain in some provinces.
Bangkok and its vicinity are forecast to have scattered thunderstorms.
In its 24-hour forecast, the TMD said the North, the Northeast and the East would continue to see isolated heavy rain, as a low-pressure cell covers upper Vietnam.
The moderate southwest monsoon also continues to prevail over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.
People in the eastern part of the Northeast and in the East are advised to beware of heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could trigger flash floods and forest run-off, especially on foothill slopes near waterways and in low-lying areas.
Waves in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand are forecast to be moderate, at about 2 metres high.
The lower Andaman Sea is expected to see waves of 1-2 metres, while waves in thunderstorm areas may rise above 2 metres.
Boat operators in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas.
Weather forecast for Thailand from 6am on Tuesday (July 7, 2026) to 6am on Wednesday (July 8, 2026)
Bangkok and vicinity
North
Northeast
Central region
East
South, east coast
South, west coast