Heavy rain lingers in upper Thailand as TMD flags rough seas

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecasts continued heavy rain across upper Thailand on Tuesday (July 7, 2026), with the Northeast expected to see thunderstorms over 60 per cent of the area and isolated heavy rain in some provinces.

Bangkok and its vicinity are forecast to have scattered thunderstorms.

In its 24-hour forecast, the TMD said the North, the Northeast and the East would continue to see isolated heavy rain, as a low-pressure cell covers upper Vietnam.

The moderate southwest monsoon also continues to prevail over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.