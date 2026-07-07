PM highlights Thailand’s FDI and OECD ambitions to WEF

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has reaffirmed Thailand’s readiness to deepen its economic partnership with the World Economic Forum, positioning the country as a trusted investment destination and regional growth hub at a time of global volatility.

Anutin held talks with Maroun Kairouz, managing director of the World Economic Forum, during a courtesy call at Government House on Monday (July 6). The meeting took place at 11am in the Purple Room of the Thai Khu Fah Building.

Thailand and WEF reaffirm economic partnership

Government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said after the meeting that Anutin welcomed Kairouz and praised the WEF’s continuing role in working with Thailand.

The prime minister described the WEF as an important platform for exchanging views and strengthening cooperation between governments, businesses and other global sectors, especially at a time when geopolitics is uncertain, technology is changing rapidly and the world economy is facing pressure from economic fragmentation.

Kairouz congratulated Anutin on assuming office and praised Thailand for its political stability and clear policy direction, which he said helped build confidence and support economic momentum amid geopolitical uncertainty and global economic volatility.

He also praised the Thai government’s approach to economic management and its handling of global challenges, before inviting the prime minister to attend the WEF Annual Meeting 2027.