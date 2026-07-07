PM highlights Thailand’s FDI and OECD ambitions to WEF

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has reaffirmed Thailand’s readiness to deepen its economic partnership with the World Economic Forum, positioning the country as a trusted investment destination and regional growth hub at a time of global volatility.
Anutin held talks with Maroun Kairouz, managing director of the World Economic Forum, during a courtesy call at Government House on Monday (July 6). The meeting took place at 11am in the Purple Room of the Thai Khu Fah Building.
Government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said after the meeting that Anutin welcomed Kairouz and praised the WEF’s continuing role in working with Thailand.
The prime minister described the WEF as an important platform for exchanging views and strengthening cooperation between governments, businesses and other global sectors, especially at a time when geopolitics is uncertain, technology is changing rapidly and the world economy is facing pressure from economic fragmentation.
Kairouz congratulated Anutin on assuming office and praised Thailand for its political stability and clear policy direction, which he said helped build confidence and support economic momentum amid geopolitical uncertainty and global economic volatility.
He also praised the Thai government’s approach to economic management and its handling of global challenges, before inviting the prime minister to attend the WEF Annual Meeting 2027.
During the talks, the two sides exchanged views on the direction of the global economy and future development trends.
Anutin told Kairouz that the government remained committed to driving Thailand towards strong and sustainable growth despite uncertainty in the world economy.
He said the Thai economy had continued to show positive signs, with growth performing better than expected and foreign direct investment rising significantly. The increase in FDI, he said, reflected investor confidence in Thailand’s long-term potential.
The latest meeting follows Thailand’s wider effort to use global platforms to promote its investment story. At WEF Davos 2026, Thai representatives highlighted geopolitical neutrality and promoted Thailand as a potential ASEAN economic hub, with focus areas including smart electronics, EVs, food and bio-industry, wellness, clean energy and regulatory reform.
Anutin said the government was pressing ahead with national reform while accelerating efforts to attract investment in future industries.
This included improving rules and regulations to make it easier to do business, raising governance standards and pushing Thailand towards membership of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, or OECD, in the near future.
He said OECD accession would help raise Thailand’s economic standards and strengthen the country’s long-term competitiveness.
Thailand has already set up a national committee chaired by Anutin to steer and accelerate its OECD accession process, with the government targeting membership by 2028. The process is being framed as a wider reform agenda covering governance, regulation, investment, competitiveness, innovation, the environment and quality of life.
Anutin said that although competition for investment in the region was becoming more intense, Thailand retained clear strengths.
One of the country’s major advantages, he said, was its role as an important food production base and a key part of the global food supply chain.
Thailand was ready to work with all countries to strengthen food security and make global supply chains more resilient, he said.
The prime minister also pointed to Thailand’s strategic location at the centre of Southeast Asia, saying the country was ready to become a regional hub for logistics, connectivity, investment, innovation and future industries.
He said the government was accelerating negotiations for a Thai-EU free trade agreement while also strengthening energy security and promoting clean energy.
These efforts, he said, were designed to support Thailand’s transition towards a green economy and sustainable growth.
Thailand has been pursuing the Thai-EU FTA as part of a broader strategy to draw trade and investment, with negotiations having resumed after being stalled for nearly a decade.
At the end of the meeting, Anutin said Thailand was ready to listen to WEF recommendations on meetings and activities in which the country could play a constructive role.
He said Thailand was prepared to serve as a reliable partner of the international community and to take a proactive role in advancing global cooperation through the WEF Annual Meeting 2027.
Thailand, he said, wanted to help build a world economy that was more sustainable, resilient and inclusive.
Later on Monday, Anutin told reporters at Government House that his meeting with Kairouz had helped reinforce confidence in Thailand’s economic direction.
He said the WEF managing director had expressed confidence in Thailand’s future and saw strong opportunities for the country to become a regional economic centre.
On Thailand’s bid to join the OECD, Anutin said the country had received support from all member countries whose representatives he had met.
“Thailand’s move towards OECD membership is now supported by every country. In meetings with representatives of OECD member countries, every country has expressed support for Thailand,” he said.
Anutin said Thailand’s economy was showing positive signs, with GDP growing, foreign investment increasing and the stock market becoming more stable.
He said the Stock Exchange of Thailand index had risen above 1,600 points, while the country’s competitiveness ranking had also improved.
The prime minister said the government would continue to remove obstacles that were weighing down Thailand’s economic progress.
“Anything that is a burden or is holding us back must be shaken off. We must remove harmful obstacles and move Thailand’s economy forward as much as possible,” Anutin said.