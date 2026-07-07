Typhoon Maysak prompts top flood alert in Nanning amid extreme rain

Floods triggered by Typhoon Maysak have killed at least two people in Nanning, as swollen rivers and reservoirs put the southern Chinese city under severe pressure and prompted warnings of worsening conditions.

Deputy Mayor Wei Jiang said late on Monday (July 6) that around 55,000 people in Nanning, the capital of Guangxi, had already been affected.

At three reservoirs, water was either spilling over barriers or breaking through them, as authorities lifted the flood-control emergency response to its highest level because of “extremely heavy rain” that could further complicate rescue work.

Maysak battered Vietnam and China’s island province of Hainan over the weekend before weakening and moving inland.

Meteorologists said the system would release moisture gathered during its passage across the South China Sea, bringing further downpours as it pushed deeper into land.

In Guigang, roughly 270 kilometres (170 miles) away, a Reuters-verified video posted on Douyin showed floodwater turning a broad road into a lake, leaving cars submerged and sending muddy torrents down a hillside into a construction site.