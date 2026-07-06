Japan says China’s Pacific missile launch raises security concerns

Japan said on Monday (July 6) it was concerned by China’s missile launch into the Pacific Ocean, with Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara saying Tokyo would step up surveillance and closely follow any further developments.

“We are concerned (over the missile launch) in light of the security of our nation and the region,” Kihara told a press conference.

“We will fully engage in surveillance activities and closely monitor related developments.”

Kihara said the missile had not been confirmed to have passed over Japanese territory or Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

He added that there had been no information about damage to aircraft or ships.

He declined to comment on Beijing’s intentions, but said: “China’s military activities, including a lack of transparency, have become a matter of serious concern to Japan and the international community.”

Kihara also avoided saying whether a hotline between Japanese and Chinese defence authorities had been used in connection with the launch.

“We will continue to communicate with Beijing and respond calmly and appropriately from the perspective of (protecting Japan’s) national interests,” he said.