Anutin orders nationwide nominee crackdown amid EEC land concerns

PM says industrial estates require full legal approval

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has ordered police and relevant agencies to inspect suspected nominee landholdings nationwide, following concerns over Chinese-linked capital acquiring large plots in the Eastern Economic Corridor to develop illegal industrial estates.

Anutin rejected claims that illegal industrial estates could be operating in the EEC, saying any such development would require official approval, utility systems and compliance with multiple legal conditions before it could proceed.

He said the establishment of an industrial estate was subject to strict legal procedures and could not be carried out informally or outside the law. Relevant agencies have therefore been instructed to investigate suspected violations and expand probes into nominee networks found to be involved in unlawful land ownership.