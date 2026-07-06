From the ABAC to the IMF: A financial milestone for Thailand

The FETF is fully aligned with these goals. Trust in digital finance and the digital economy cannot be sustained if fraud and scams are allowed to proliferate.

By promoting cross-sector public-private partnerships and strengthening international cooperation, the FETF is working to ensure that economies can better combat fraud and scams that drain billions of dollars from households, businesses, and the regional economy.



Digitizing the trade chain

The inefficiency of paper-based documentation is another friction tax that slows the regional economy, often adding days to shipping times and unnecessary costs to each transaction.

Thailand, together with Singapore, has shown strong leadership within ABAC in promoting paperless trade. In 2022, five economies — Thailand, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan — successfully participated in the electronic interconnection of trade platforms, as well as in a pilot project involving actual users between Thailand and Japan.



In January 2026, the Framework Agreement on Facilitation of Cross-border Paperless Trade in Asia and the Pacific, or CPTA, entered into force for Thailand. It provides a legal and technical framework to facilitate trade through digitalization, interoperability, and the mutual recognition of electronic trade documents. Thailand's participation in CPTA further reinforces its role as a regional leader in trade digitalization.



The FETF is working to scale these efforts across all 21 APEC economies, so that a digital certificate for a shipment leaving Laem Chabang can be recognized instantly by a customs official or a bank in Osaka, unlocking faster financing and helping build more resilient supply chains.



Finance for a realistic transition

While digital payments facilitate trade, the challenge of climate change requires a fundamental rethinking of how we finance our industries and their transition.

Here again, Thailand's policy leadership provides an important reference point for the region. The Bangkok Goals on Bio-Circular-Green Economy, adopted at APEC 2022 in Thailand, underscore the importance of addressing environmental challenges comprehensively, including by mobilizing finance and investment for sustainability and climate action.



Many APEC economies remain heavily dependent on manufacturing and agriculture — sectors that cannot go green overnight without risking economic stability or local livelihoods. They need transition funding: patient capital that supports the shift from high-carbon to low-carbon operations in a credible, orderly, and economically realistic manner.



At the same time, the growing frequency and severity of natural disasters are widening financial protection gaps across the region.

To support a realistic and resilient transition, the FETF is developing recommendations on transition finance and disaster risk finance and insurance, or DRFI, to help mobilize private capital, strengthen resilience, and protect households, businesses, and communities from increasingly severe climate-related shocks.



From July to October: A vision for the future

The ABAC meeting in Bangkok this week will conclude with the finalization and endorsement by the business community of 17 FETF recommendations for the region's finance and economic policymakers. Rather than a simple list of suggestions, these recommendations serve as practical steps for implementing the Incheon Plan, the new APEC Finance Ministers' Process Roadmap for 2026-30, which sets out a framework for shaping future policy priorities.



Thailand is uniquely qualified to carry this consensus into the IMF and the World Bank meetings in October. Its public and private sectors understand the nuances and challenges of the Global South and emerging markets, while also possessing the sophisticated financial infrastructure and expertise of a global hub.



Finally, we are deeply grateful to Mr. Kobsak Duangdee for his outstanding contribution to ABAC and the FETF for more than a decade. As he steps back from ABAC activities this year, we pay tribute to his distinguished service and extend our warmest wishes for his continued success in the years ahead.

We are more determined than ever to carry forward our shared mission: strengthening economic resilience, deepening regional financial integration, and fostering sustainable growth across the Asia-Pacific.



I look forward to returning to Bangkok in October to witness these ABAC seeds bear fruit — turning a financial milestone for Thailand into a catalyst for the long-term prosperity of the entire Asia-Pacific.



Mitsuhiro Furusawa is the Chair of the ABAC Finance and Economics Task Force, or FETF, and a former Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund.