How to Build a Brand That Attracts Tech Specialists and Top Talents

By Thanandorn Panichnok, Head of Branding & Community, SCB 10X
Why job postings alone are no longer enough in the age of AI, startups, and global competition
In today's technology landscape, competition for talent has become more intense than ever. The best engineers, AI researchers, product builders, and startup operators often have multiple opportunities available to them at any given time.
Many organisations still rely heavily on job advertisements as their primary recruitment tool. However, by the time a talented individual sees a job posting, they have often already formed an opinion about the company.
The real challenge is becoming a company that top talent wants to join before a role is even available.
At SCB 10X, the venture capital arm of SCBX Group focused on disruptive technologies, we closely observe how emerging technologies reshape industries and business models. Since 2016, we have invested more than US$500 million globally in startups building breakthrough innovations across AI, blockchain, and fintech.
One insight consistently emerges across leading technology ecosystems: the companies that attract exceptional talent are rarely those with the most job postings. They are the organisations that have built strong credibility, visibility, and engagement within their communities long before they start hiring.
Traditionally, the hiring funnel looked like this:
Job Posting → Application → Interview → Hiring
Today, the journey is very different:
Discover Company → Follow Company → Trust Company → Engage with Company → Apply
Before submitting an application, technology professionals often spend months or even years observing an organisation.
They follow executives and technical leaders.
They attend conferences and webinars.
They consume technical content and thought leadership.
They seek recommendations from peers.
They evaluate whether the company is solving meaningful problems and building innovative products.
In many cases, the decision to join a company is made long before a recruiter reaches out.
This means employer branding is no longer just an HR responsibility. It has become a strategic capability that directly impacts an organisation's ability to attract and retain world-class talent.
Organisations that consistently attract high-quality technology talent tend to build their reputation through four interconnected pillars.
Technology professionals are naturally drawn to learning opportunities. They want to work alongside people who can help them grow and challenge them intellectually.
As a result, candidates often pay more attention to the people inside an organisation than the corporate brand itself.
Companies should encourage leaders, engineers, researchers, investors, and product builders to share their expertise publicly through:
When talented professionals repeatedly encounter insightful people from the same organisation, they begin associating that company with expertise, innovation, and credibility.
The company becomes a destination for learning, not just employment.
One of the biggest mistakes organizations make is engaging talent only when vacancies arise.
The strongest brands build relationships with communities continuously.
This includes:
These initiatives create meaningful interactions long before a hiring conversation begins.
More importantly, they allow organisations to identify emerging talent early and establish themselves as trusted contributors to the ecosystem.
People are far more likely to join companies they already know than companies they discover through a job advertisement.
Top talent wants evidence.
They want to understand:
Many employer branding efforts focus heavily on office culture, employee activities, and workplace perks. While these elements matter, they rarely differentiate a company among highly skilled technical candidates.
Instead, organisations should showcase:
The most sought-after professionals are attracted by meaningful work and intellectual challenge. The more visible these elements become, the stronger the organisation's appeal.
Today's top technology professionals operate within global communities. They attend conferences, participate in online forums, contribute to open-source projects, and build networks that extend beyond geographical boundaries.
Organisations seeking to attract these individuals must become active participants in those same ecosystems.
This can be achieved through:
A company that is consistently visible across multiple ecosystems gains credibility and expands access to talent pools far beyond traditional recruitment channels.
In many cases, strategic partnerships become powerful gateways to both talent and future business opportunities.
Leading organisations no longer view talent attraction as a hiring function alone. They view it as an ecosystem-building strategy.
By leveraging internal expertise, engaging communities, sharing knowledge, and building strategic partnerships, companies can create sustained visibility and credibility among technology professionals.
In a world where every company can post a job opening, the real competitive advantage belongs to those that become a destination for talent long before recruitment begins.
Thanandorn Panichnok is Head of Branding & Community at SCB 10X, where he leads brand, communications, and ecosystem-building initiatives. He has over 10 years of experience in branding, marketing, and communications across the consulting, financial services, and technology sectors.
About SCB 10X
SCB 10X is the disruptive technology investment arm of SCBX Group. With an investment track record spanning since 2016, SCB 10X has deployed over USD 500 million globally into startups in AI, blockchain, and fintech. SCB 10X has backed exceptional companies such as Together AI, Pagaya, Ripple, Fireblocks, Anchorage Digital.
Beyond capital, SCB 10X partners with our portfolio founders to test, grow and scale their solutions through SCBX’s network, unlocking commercial opportunities into Thailand and Southeast Asia. Mandated as the group’s speedboat, we discover and ship state-of-the-art technologies and solutions into SCBX group.
For more information, please visit https://scb10x.com/