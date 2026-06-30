How to Build a Brand That Attracts Tech Specialists and Top Talents

By Thanandorn Panichnok, Head of Branding & Community, SCB 10X

Why job postings alone are no longer enough in the age of AI, startups, and global competition

In today's technology landscape, competition for talent has become more intense than ever. The best engineers, AI researchers, product builders, and startup operators often have multiple opportunities available to them at any given time.

Many organisations still rely heavily on job advertisements as their primary recruitment tool. However, by the time a talented individual sees a job posting, they have often already formed an opinion about the company.

The real challenge is becoming a company that top talent wants to join before a role is even available.

At SCB 10X, the venture capital arm of SCBX Group focused on disruptive technologies, we closely observe how emerging technologies reshape industries and business models. Since 2016, we have invested more than US$500 million globally in startups building breakthrough innovations across AI, blockchain, and fintech.

One insight consistently emerges across leading technology ecosystems: the companies that attract exceptional talent are rarely those with the most job postings. They are the organisations that have built strong credibility, visibility, and engagement within their communities long before they start hiring.



