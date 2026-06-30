Japan to send emergency relief supplies to quake-hit Venezuela

TUESDAY, JUNE 30, 2026
|Jiji Press
Japan to send emergency relief supplies to quake-hit Venezuela

Tokyo says JICA staff are assessing medical and rebuilding needs as officials weigh further disaster relief and emergency grant aid.

  • Japan will send emergency relief supplies to Venezuela in response to a request from its government following major earthquakes.
  • The aid, delivered through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), will include water containers and portable water purifiers.
  • JICA staff are already in Venezuela assessing medical and rebuilding needs in the disaster-stricken areas.
  • Japan is also considering further support, such as dispatching a disaster relief team and providing emergency grant aid, based on the on-the-ground conditions.

Officials in Tokyo are weighing further support for Venezuela, where staff from the Japan International Cooperation Agency are already assessing medical and rebuilding needs after major earthquakes hit the country.

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday (June 30) that Japan would respond to a request from the Venezuelan government by sending emergency relief supplies.

The aid, to be delivered through the Japan International Cooperation Agency, or JICA, will include water containers, portable water purifiers and other items.

Motegi told a press conference that Japan would decide, based on conditions in the disaster area, whether to dispatch the Japan Disaster Relief Team and provide emergency grant aid.

Japan to send emergency relief supplies to quake-hit Venezuela

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