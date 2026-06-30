Japan to send emergency relief supplies to quake-hit Venezuela

Officials in Tokyo are weighing further support for Venezuela, where staff from the Japan International Cooperation Agency are already assessing medical and rebuilding needs after major earthquakes hit the country.
Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday (June 30) that Japan would respond to a request from the Venezuelan government by sending emergency relief supplies.
The aid, to be delivered through the Japan International Cooperation Agency, or JICA, will include water containers, portable water purifiers and other items.
Motegi told a press conference that Japan would decide, based on conditions in the disaster area, whether to dispatch the Japan Disaster Relief Team and provide emergency grant aid.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]