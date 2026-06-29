Japan protests China's wider export controls on dual-use items

Japan filed a formal protest with China on Monday (June 29) after Beijing widened export restrictions on dual-use products, including rare earths, aimed at Japanese companies and organisations.
China’s Commerce Ministry said earlier in the day that 20 more Japanese firms and organisations had been placed on its export ban list.
The restrictions cover goods that can be used for civilian purposes but may also have defence applications.
The controls began in January after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s parliamentary remarks last November on a possible Taiwan contingency.
Before Monday’s expansion, 20 Japanese companies and organisations had already been subject to the ban.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told a press conference that the latest move was "extremely regrettable" and said Tokyo was strongly urging its neighbour to withdraw the decision.
"The export control measures, which target only our country, differ significantly from international practices and are absolutely unacceptable," Kihara said.
"We'll closely examine the details and impact of the measures and make any necessary responses," the government spokesman added.
The dispute has also been sharpened by the detention in May of two Japanese nationals, both employees of Fuji Electric Co., by Chinese authorities on suspicion of violating China’s law against smuggling banned items.
They are widely believed to have been suspected of breaching Chinese export regulations on rare earth materials.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]