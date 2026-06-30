Japan job availability ratio falls as openings slow across sectors

Japan’s labour market weakened slightly in May, as the availability of jobs for job seekers declined for the first time in two months, government figures showed on Tuesday (30 June).

The labour ministry said the seasonally adjusted effective job openings-to-job seekers ratio stood at 1.17, down 0.01 point from April.

The measure reflects the number of available jobs for each job seeker registered at public employment offices across Japan.

The drop came as new job openings fell in sectors including wholesale, retail and construction.