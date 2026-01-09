Population policy must become a national priority as Thailand’s birth rate keeps falling

Only a few days after the New Year, there is an issue that deserves attention: newborns. With National Children’s Day falling on the second Saturday of January and a general election due on February 8, population policy should be treated as a national priority. This has already become a major problem in wealthy countries such as Japan and South Korea.

Data from the Bureau of Registration Administration under the Department of Provincial Administration, Interior Ministry, shows that in 2025 Thailand recorded 416,000 newborns — falling below 500,000 for a second consecutive year and reaching the lowest level in 75 years. In other words, it is the lowest figure since 1950, when Field Marshal Plaek Phibunsongkhram was prime minister. That year, Thailand recorded 525,800 births — and it has long been taught that Field Marshal Plaek pursued policies encouraging Thais to have children as part of ambitions to build national strength.

That generation became the baby boomers, born in the post-war “good times”, when people felt secure and had larger families. From 1950, Thailand’s number of births rose steadily until 1963, when it reached 1,020,051 — the first year in which births exceeded one million, during the premiership of Field Marshal Thanom Kittikachorn. For the next 20 years — from 1963 to 1983 — Thailand recorded more than one million births every year, with the peak in 1971 at 1,221,228. From 1984 onwards, annual births fell below one million.