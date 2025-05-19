Tokyo to Work with Bangkok on City Planning, Low Birthrates

Chadchart Sittipunt, governor of the Thai capital of Bangkok, visited Tokyo between Thursday and Sunday and held a meeting with his counterpart from the Japanese capital, Yuriko Koike. They exchanged their opinions on the dissemination of multilingual disaster information and the use of artificial intelligence, taking into account a huge earthquake in Myanmar in March, which caused a major tremor also in Thailand.
The Bangkok governor attended the SusHi Tech Tokyo, an international event hosted by the Tokyo metropolitan government. Thai firms were among the participants in the startup conference aimed at proposing visions for future city planning.
When Koike visited Thailand in February, she signed a joint statement pledging to strengthen collaboration between Tokyo and Bangkok on disaster response and other policies.